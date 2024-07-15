Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Pics: BTS' Jin Carries Olympic Torch Ahead of Paris Olympics 2024

Pics: BTS' Jin Carries Olympic Torch Ahead of Paris Olympics 2024

Jin, the eldest member of BTS, carried the Olympic flame near Paris' Louvre Museum on Sunday.

(Photo: Jin)

Pop-sensation Jin, the oldest member of BTS, carried the Olympic flame near Paris' Louvre Museum on Sunday. This came after he completed his mandatory military service in South Korea. He took to Instagram to share a few images from the event.

