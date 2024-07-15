Pics: BTS' Jin Carries Olympic Torch Ahead of Paris Olympics 2024

advertisement
Pop-sensation Jin, the oldest member of BTS, carried the Olympic flame near Paris' Louvre Museum on Sunday. This came after he completed his mandatory military service in South Korea. He took to Instagram to share a few images from the event.
Pop-sensation Jin, the oldest member of BTS, carried the Olympic flame near Paris' Louvre Museum.
This came after he completed his mandatory military service in South Korea.
He posted the photos on Instagram
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)