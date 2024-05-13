Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sharmin Segal Shares BTS Pics With Sonakshi, Manisha & Aditi From Heeramandi Set

Sharmin Segal Shares BTS Pics With Sonakshi, Manisha & Aditi From Heeramandi Set

Sharmin Segal took to Instagram to share these pics.
Quint Entertainment
Photos
Published:

Sharmin Segal shares BTS pics from Heeramandi set.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@sharminsegal)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Sharmin Segal shares BTS pics from Heeramandi set.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Sharmin Segal took to Instagram on Monday, 13 May, to share some goofy behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's show Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The carousel post also featured unseen pictures of Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Farida Jalal, and Aditi Rao Hydari from the sets.

Sharmin captioned her post, "#heeramandi BTS! Soo many memories made in the last 3 years! It is impossible to fit it all into one post! So many people that have been so supportive and kind. Thank you to everyone that was a part of this very special project love youu all!"

Sharmin captioned this picture, "Rani, the Best Heera Puppy."

She shared another picture with her sister and wrote, " The best person I know @segalsimran."

The actor also shared a BTS picture with Manisha Koirala.

Sharmin also shared a selfie with Aditi Rao Hydari.

Sharing a picture with Farida Jalal, Sharmin wrote, "Farida ma’am always rocking."

Sharmin captioned this picture, "Pizza is the best food."

In another picture, she can be seen sharing her pizza with Sonakshi Sinha.

Also Read10 Facts We Bet You Didn't Know About The Real 'Heeramandi'

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT