Pics: Bride-to-be Natasha Dalal, Dhawan Family Head to Alibaug

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are all set to get married in Alibaug on 24 January. Preparations for the big day have begun in full swing. On Friday, 22 January, the Dalal and Dhawan families were spotted leaving for Alibaug.

Bride-to-be Natasha Dalal and her parents were clicked leaving their house. On the other hand, David Dhawan, his wife and son Rohit Dhawan were also seen heading towards the venue. Varun will reportedly reach Alibaug on Saturday, 23 January.

As for the wedding press coverage, the source added that though Varun and David Dhawan have always been on good terms with the press they have requested for privacy this time.

Take a look at the photos: