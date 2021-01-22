Salman, Katrina, Jacqueline to Attend Varun & Natasha's Wedding?

Actor Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal will tie the knot on 24 January in Alibaug. Now, according to a report by Mumbai Mirror, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez are among the Bollywood celebrities who are going to attend the wedding.

A source told the publication, "Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez are the confirmed names on the guest list. Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are also expected to turn up. There's a buzz that a Mumbai reception is on the cards".