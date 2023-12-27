Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Pics: Bobby Deol & Others Celebrate Salman Khan's Birthday

Pics: Bobby Deol & Others Celebrate Salman Khan's Birthday

The actor celebrated his birthday with his niece, Ayat.
Quint Entertainment
Photos
Published:

Actor Salman Khan rang in his 58th birthday with a party.

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Actor Salman Khan rang in his 58th birthday with a party. Salman, who shares his birthday with his niece Ayat, was seen cutting a birthday cake with Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma’s daughter at their joint celebrations some days ago.

Bobby Deol shared some pics as well.

Bobby Deol shared some pics as well.

Bobby Deol and Salman Khan.

Salman, who shares his birthday with his niece Ayat, was seen cutting a birthday with the kid. 

