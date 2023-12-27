Pics: Bobby Deol & Others Celebrate Salman Khan's Birthday

Actor Salman Khan rang in his 58th birthday with a party.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Actor Salman Khan rang in his 58th birthday with a party. Salman, who shares his birthday with his niece Ayat, was seen cutting a birthday cake with Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma’s daughter at their joint celebrations some days ago.
Bobby Deol shared some pics as well.
Actor Salman Khan rang in his 58th birthday with a party.
Bobby Deol shared some pics as well.
Bobby Deol and Salman Khan.
Salman, who shares his birthday with his niece Ayat, was seen cutting a birthday with the kid.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)