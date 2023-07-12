Amid Dating Rumours Ananya Panday & Aditya Roy Kapur Holiday In Europe

Actors Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were spotted at an Arctic Monkeys concert in Spain.
Actors Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were spotted at an Arctic Monkeys concert in Spain. The rumoured couple seem to be currently vacationing in Europe. Eagle-eyed fans spotted the couple together, and the duo also shared some pictures from their holiday. Although, they did not share any photos of each other.
