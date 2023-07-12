Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Amid Dating Rumours Ananya Panday & Aditya Roy Kapur Holiday In Europe

Amid Dating Rumours Ananya Panday & Aditya Roy Kapur Holiday In Europe

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were attending a concert in Spain.
Actors Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were spotted at an Arctic Monkeys concert in Spain.

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Actors Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were spotted at an Arctic Monkeys concert in Spain. The rumoured couple seem to be currently vacationing in Europe. Eagle-eyed fans spotted the couple together, and the duo also shared some pictures from their holiday. Although, they did not share any photos of each other.

