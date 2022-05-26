Pics: Kareena, Salman, Neetu & Other Celebs Attend Karan Johar B'day

Salman Khan, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and Kareena Kapoor at Karan Johar's birthday.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Actor-producer Karan Johar turned 50 on Wednesday (25 May) and his birthday bash was a star-studded affair. Celebrities like Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Tabu, Madhuri Dixit, and Neetu Kapoor all walked the red carpet laid out for the party.
Take a look at the photos here.
Tabu wore a blue shimmering saree for Karan Johar's birthday party.
Malaika Arora Khan wore a green ensemble.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor at the party.
Ekta Kapoor poses for photographs.
Madhuri Dixit wore a black shirt and pants.
Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor at Karan Johar's party.
Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan pose together.
Ranveer Singh completed his black and white look with a shimmery jacket.
Filmmaker Rohit Shetty at the event.
Varun Dhawan wore a silver blazer and Kiara Advani sported white.
Farah Khan at the party.
Janhvi Kapoor wore a shimmering pink gown.
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif at Karan's party.
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza.
Ishaan Khattar poses for photographs.
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput.
Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan.
Karan Johar and Rani Mukerji.
Rajkummar Rao wore all black to the party.
Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad at the venue.
Parineeti Chopra in a stunning silver dress.
Sidharth Malhotra at KJo's birthday.
Raveena Tandon at the party.
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao at the venue.
Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough.
Salman Khan in a black shirt and distressed jeans.
Kajol in a gorgeous gold dress at Karan's party.
Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet.
Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap.
Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan at Karan Johar's birthday.
