Pics: Alia Bhatt Stuns in Saree For Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding

Alia Bhatt attended the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai on 12 July. The actor arrived at the wedding with her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor.
Alia chose a pink saree for the special occasion. Sharing some pictures of her outfit, she wrote on Instagram, "brb celebrating love in my century old pallu #A&R (sic)."
The actor chose to wear a pink saree for the special occasion.
Alia wore a strapless golden which complemented her pink saree.
The actor wore statement jewellery to complete her look.
