Pics: Alia-Ranbir, Ananya Panday Attend Radhika-Anant's Sangeet Ceremony

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand sangeet ceremony was held at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai, on 5 July. The theme for the extravagant evening was Indian Regal Glam.
Several Bollywood celebrities including Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Genelia D'Souza-Riteish Deshmukh, Vidya Balan-Siddharth Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday, and Shanaya Kapoor, among others joined the celebration. According to reports, international singer Justin Bieber also arrived in Mumbai on 5 July to perform at the sangeet ceremony.
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant arrived for their sangeet ceremony.
Ananya Panday looked radiant in a golden attire.
Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur arrived together.
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur arrived together.
Khushi Kapoor chose pink for the evening.
Vedang Raina also joined the party.
Navya Nanda Naveli chose red for the evening.
Sara Ali Khan arrived in a golden attire.
Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene looked stunning together.
Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh also arrived together.
Ameesha Patel also attended the event.
Shanaya Kapoor looked stunning in a blue lehenga.
Actor Arjun Kapoor arrived with his sister Anshula Kapoor.
Anusha Dandekar also joined the celebration.
Nimrit Kaur also attended the festivities.
Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra arrived with his wife Anupama Chopra.
Orry was also seen at the sangeet event.
Former cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni arrived with his wife Sakshi.
Shikhar and Veer Pahariya arrived together.
Cricketer Shreyas Iyer also joined the celebration.
Neha Sharma and Reetika Sharma also arrived together.
Rashmi Thackeray arrived with son Tejas.
Jaaved Jaaferi arrived with his family.
Nita Ambani's mother Purnima and sister Mamta arrived as well.
Mukesh Ambani's sister Deepti Salgaocar also arrived.
Meezan Jaferi looked dapper in a black kurta.
