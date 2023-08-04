Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'About Last Night': Aaliyah Kashyap Posts Pics From Engagement Party

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap and fiancée Shane Gregoire hosted a lavish engagement party.
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap got engaged to her boyfriend Shane Gregoire earlier this year. 

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap got engaged to her fiancée Shane Gregoire earlier this year. On Thursday, the couple hosted a lavish engagement party. The duo looked gorgeous at the event and Aaliyah took to her Instagram to share pictures of their respective ensembles and more. She captioned the post, "about last night" and another post, "my heart."

Aaliyah Kashyap's outfit was designed by Anita Dogre. 

The couple looked gorgeous 

Aaliyah and Shane have known each other for a long time. 

Aaliyah and Shane got engaged earlier this year. 

Many celebrities attended the party. 

