Photos: Zeenat Aman, Neena Gupta & Soni Razdan Reunite For a 'Special Evening'

Soni Razdan took to Instagram to share some pictures from the evening.
Neena Gupta, Zeenat Aman, and Soni Razdan reunite for a special evening.

Veteran actors Zeenat Aman, Neena Gupta, Soni Razdan, and producer Anu Ranjan recently came together for a house party. Soni took to Instagram to share some stunning pictures from the get-together and captioned her post, "Thank you @nkhan_amrohi for this very special evening … and the opportunity for a much-needed catch-up."

Here, take a look:

Neena Gupta, Zeenat Aman, and Soni Razdan reunite for a special evening.

Soni Razan, Neena Gupta and Anu Ranjan pose together for a picture.

Neena Gupta looked beautiful in a white saree.

