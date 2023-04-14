Photos: Zeenat Aman, Neena Gupta & Soni Razdan Reunite For a 'Special Evening'

Neena Gupta, Zeenat Aman, and Soni Razdan reunite for a special evening.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Veteran actors Zeenat Aman, Neena Gupta, Soni Razdan, and producer Anu Ranjan recently came together for a house party. Soni took to Instagram to share some stunning pictures from the get-together and captioned her post, "Thank you @nkhan_amrohi for this very special evening … and the opportunity for a much-needed catch-up."
Here, take a look:
Soni Razan, Neena Gupta and Anu Ranjan pose together for a picture.
Neena Gupta looked beautiful in a white saree.
