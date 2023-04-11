Here's What Fills Zeenat Aman With Anger & Sadness When It Comes To Parenting

Here's What Fills Zeenat Aman With Anger & Sadness
Here's What Fills Zeenat Aman With Anger & Sadness
Zeenat Aman in her recent Instagram post on 10 April opened up about parenthood, the struggles of being a single parent and the key ingredient necessary for being a good parent while enjoying the process at the same time. Aman got candid about what makes her angry and sad as well when it comes to other parents.
Zeenat said, "There’s no guidebook in the world that can really prepare you for parenthood. It’s exhilarating, overwhelming, joyous, and yes, challenging."
Going on to add, "Once my children were born, they became my sole priority. And as a single mother to two boys, I felt doubly responsible for my babies. More than anything I wanted to protect them, and shape them to be kind and loving men. My approach to motherhood has always rested on the bedrock of unconditional love. I believe this is what each one of us who chooses to become a parent, owes our children. When I hear of people rejecting their kids for reasons such as their sexual orientation, choice of partner or desired profession, it fills me with sadness and anger. We must accept our children for the individuals they are and support them to meet life as they choose to."
She also opened up about how their childhood passed by, "My boys are strapping adults in their thirties now, and it feels as though their childhood zipped by before I could catch my breath. So, here are some optional pearls of wisdom for any new parents. Enjoy every moment that you can with your babies, and don’t beat yourself up over the small things. A broken plate here or a teacher’s note there, hardly signal the end of the world. We don’t owe our children perfection, we owe them love, support and guidance."
In the end, adding, "I pulled this picture out of a photo album today and had it scanned. It was made in 1990, when Zahaan was not yet one and Azaan was all of three years old. It was taken by the late Gautam Rajadhyaksha, a legendary industry photographer, at the now demolished Searock Hotel in Bandra."
On the other end, Zeenat has been part of several blockbusters in her career. Some of the iconic films in which she has worked include Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Yaadon Ki Baraat, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Qurbani, Dostana, and Dharam Veer, among others.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)