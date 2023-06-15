Karan Deol Posts New Pic With 'Best Men' Dad Sunny Deol & Brother Rajveer Deol

Karan Deol posts new pic with dad Sunny Deol and brother Rajveer Deol.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Karan Deol posted a new pic with dad Sunny Deol and brother Rajveer Deol from the pre-wedding festivities on Wednesday, 14 June. The trio were all smiles for the pictures.
Karan opted for a blue kurta while his brother looked dashing in a beige-coloured shirt. Their father and Gadar 2-star kept it simple with a blue shirt.
He was quick to caption the post with a sweet message to his 'best men', writing, "Couldn’t be more grateful My best men!" He added a red heart to finish the post.
Karan's uncle Bobby Deol replied to the post with heart emojis.
Karan Deol is all set to marry his girlfriend Drisha Acharya on 18 June. The pre-wedding festivities started earlier this week on Monday with the Roka ceremony. The family was spotted at the event and some of the pictures went viral after.
Meanwhile, Sunny is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated film Gadar 2. It is sequel to the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.
