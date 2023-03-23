In Pics: Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja Take a Stroll With Son Vayu In London

Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja Take a Stroll With Son Vayu In London
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja enjoyed a scenic walk in London recently. The happy couple shared some gorgeous pictures from London as they took a stroll around the city. Sonam took to Instagram on Wednesday, 22 March to share the pictures. Sonam captioned the post, "Spring is coming….."
Take a look here:
Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ajuha and son Vayu enjoy a scenic walk in London.
Sonam and Anand look their casual best.
Sonam clicked gorgeous pictures of London while taking her stroll.
This is Vayu's first spring in London.
Sonam celebrated Mother's Day recently as well.
