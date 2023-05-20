Photos: Siddaramaiah To Swear In as Karnataka CM, Congress Workers Celebrate

As Congress government is set to swear in on 20 May, thousands of party workers flood Kanteerava Stadium to attend the oath taking ceremony.
(Photo: Pratiba Raman)
Bengaluru's Kanteerava Stadium appeared to be a converging point for Congress workers from across Karnataka as Siddaramaiah swears in as the Chief Minister of the state. The Congress had won 135 seats in Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections to stake claim to form the government.
KPCC President DK Shivakumar with Congress' national leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Bengaluru International Airport. Shivakumar is to swear in as Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka.
Kanteerava Stadium decked up for the swearing in ceremony of new Karnataka government. According to onlookers, what's expected of the Congress government is welfare measures for all sections of the society.
Along with Siddaramaiah as CM and DK Shivakumar as Deputy CM, top MLAs of the Congress, including G Parameshwara, KJ George, MB Patil, and Priyank Kharge are expected to swear in as Cabinet Ministers.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is expected to hold on to key portfolios of the government including Finance Department. Here, the grand stage is set for the swearing in.
Heavy police presence was witnessed at Kanteerava Stadium as special dignitaries including Congress' central leadership and Chief Ministers of other states including West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin are to attend the event.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)