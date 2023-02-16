Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' Available in Theatres for Rs 110 on This Date

'Pathaan' is available in theatres for Rs 110 on this date.
(Image Courtesy: Twitter)
Shah Rukh Khan's film Pathaan is a mega success at the box office. The action-thriller has raked in Rs 500 crore at the domestic box office. And to celebrate the success of the film, Yash Raj productions has announced that the film will be available for viewers at Rs 110 on 17 February.
Yash Raj's Instagram account stated, "#PathaanDay incoming! #Pathaan crosses 500 crores NBOC. Come celebrate with us this Friday. Book tickets at ₹ 110/- flat across all shows in India at @pvrcinemas_official @inoxmovies @cinepolisindia and other participating cinemas! Book your tickets NOW - (Link in bio)
Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."
The film stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles. It was released on 25 January in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.
