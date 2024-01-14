In Photos: Shah Rukh-Gauri, Aditya Thackeray Join Ira-Nupur's Wedding Reception

Shah Rukh-Gauri, Aditya Thackeray Join Ira-Nupur's Wedding Reception
(Photo Courtesy: Spice/Viral Bhayani)
Following their dreamy vows ceremony in Udaipur on 10 January, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare hosted a grand wedding reception for their industry friends in Mumbai on 13 January.
From Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan to Madhuri Dixit and Sriram Nene, several prominent celebrities from the industry joined the celebration.
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan also attended Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception.
Shah Rukh, Gauri and Aamir Khan posed together for the paps.
Aditya Thackeray also joined the reception with his family.
Rekha looked mesmerising in a saree.
Tiger Shroff arrived in a black suit.
Kangana Ranuat also chose a traditional attire for the evening.
Sushmita Sen arrived with her daughter Renee and Rohman Shawl.
Kapil Sharma arrived with his wife.
Siddhant Chaturvedi chose an all-black attire for the reception.
Taapsee Pannu looked radiant in white.
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani arrived together.
Sunny Leone arrived with her husband Daniel.
Newlyweds Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram also arrived for Ira-Nupur's wedding reception.
Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff arrived together.
Madhuri Dixit and Sriram Nene also joined the reception.
Swara Bhasker and Fahas Ahmad also joined the celebration.
Shehnaaz Gill chose black and golden attire for the evening.
