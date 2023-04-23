Photos: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif & Other Celebs Attend Arpita Khan's Eid Bash

Celebs arrive at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's Eid party.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Salman Khan's sister, Arpita Khan, and her husband, Aayush Sharma, hosted a star-studded party in Mumbai on the occasion of Eid. Several celebrities from the film industry took part in the celebration. Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, Anil Kapoor, and Sonakshi Sinha, among others, were also spotted arriving at the venue. Here are some pictures.
Salman Khan arrived in a black shirt and jeans.
Katrina Kaif dazzled in a white outfit.
Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma were all smiles for the shutterbugs.
Aamir Khan arrived in a red kurta and jeans.
Preity Zinta glowed in her pink attire.
Pooja Hegde also attended the Eid bash.
Suniel Shetty arrived in a blue attire.
Ayushmann Khurrana arrived with his wife Tahira Kashyap.
Anil Kapoor sported a traditional outfit for Eid.
Sohail Khan arrived in a grey shirt and jeans.
Kartik Aaryan looked dapper in a black shirt and jeans.
Tusshar Kapoor also arrived at the venue.
Shehnaaz Gill arrived in a red traditional wear.
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza looked stunning together.
Disha Patani was glowing in her green saree.
Palak Tiwari looked gorgeous in a black saree.
Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra at the party.
Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan also attended the bash.
Sonakshi Sinha looked stunning in her white outfit.
Tabu also attended the Eid bash.
Dia Mirza looked like a vision in white.
Huma Qureshi shined in her white outfit.
Arbaaz Khan at the party.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)