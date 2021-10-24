Didn’t Even Have Money for Food: Ronit Roy on His Struggle in the Industry

Ronit Roy says he's happy he got a second chance in the industry.
Ronit Roy opened up about his time in the industry and spoke about how he got a ‘second chance’ in his career. He also gave his two cents on the insider vs outside debate in the film industry.
Ronit Roy made his debut with the Deepak Balraj Vij directorial Jaan Tere Naam and has now been a part of the industry for decades. When asked if he thought he’d make it this fair, Roy said, “Dal roti khane ko paise nahi tha, kaha socha tha ki actor ban jaaunga. (I didn’t even have money for food, where would I think I’d become an actor).”
He told India Times, “But life gave me second chance, sabko second chance nahi milta, aur jin actors ko milta bhi hai woh successful nahi ho paate (Not everyone gets a second chance and even the actors that do, don’t get to be successful). I am grateful that I could make it.”
Roy added, “The biggest producers, directors, actors of the industry. I have worked almost with everybody. To top it all my fans and audience, I have had a rough patch in my life, I faced it and came out of it, I made myself strong and got back to work. And I am very grateful that I have got so much love and respect over the years.”
Ronit Roy was last seen in the Voot original series Candy with Richa Chadha, Manu Rishi Chadha, Gopal Datt. He will next be seen in Hostages 2 on Disney+ Hotstar.