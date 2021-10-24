Didn’t Even Have Money for Food: Ronit Roy on His Struggle in the Industry

Ronit Roy opened up about his time in the industry and spoke about how he got a ‘second chance’ in his career. He also gave his two cents on the insider vs outside debate in the film industry.

Ronit Roy made his debut with the Deepak Balraj Vij directorial Jaan Tere Naam and has now been a part of the industry for decades. When asked if he thought he’d make it this fair, Roy said, “Dal roti khane ko paise nahi tha, kaha socha tha ki actor ban jaaunga. (I didn’t even have money for food, where would I think I’d become an actor).”