Pics: Ranveer, Deepika Padukone Make Glamorous Runway Debut for Manish Malhotra

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made their glamorous runway debut for designer Manish Malhotra’s Mijwan Couture Fashion Show 2022. Several celebrities including Karan Johar, Vidya Balan, Gauri Khan, and Dia Mirza were at the event. Deepika and Ranveer graced the stage in custom Manish Malhotra outfits as the showstoppers.

Deepika wore an embroidered silver and white lehenga with lace and sequin work and Ranveer wore a black and white embroidered sherwani. Here are some photos of the couple.

At the event, Ranveer spoke about Deepika and said, "(You're) achieving things on a global stage that are unprecedented for an Indian artist. You make your own path as you go. And through all of your achievements, really just living a life of purpose. I find that hugely inspiring; I admire you, I love you. And you're really the best thing that ever happened to me."