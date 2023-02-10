In Photos: Mumbai Journalists Hold Protest Against Shashikant Warishe's Killing

A silent protest by journalists from Mumbai was organised on Friday, 10 February near Mantralaya, Churchgate.
(Photo: Abhilash Mallick/ The Quint)
Journalists and civil society members in Mumbai gathered at the Mahatma Gandhi statue near Mantralaya on Friday, 10 February, to protest against the death of journalist Shashikant Warishe in a road accident.
Shashikant Warishe was killed after an SUV hit his motorcycle at high speed on Monday, 6 February. He died the next day in hospital. Protesters allege that it was a planned murder and not an accident.
Jaidas Wareshi, Rajapur (L) and Suryakant Surve, Rajapur (R), two activists belonging to the Barsu Solgaon Refinery Virodhi Sanghatna, knew Warishe and had also worked with him.Warishe had extensively reported on the proposed refinery project in the area.
Narendra Rajaram Joshi, Rajapur, also belongs to the Barsu Solgaon Refinery Virodhi Sanghatna. The Rajapur-based organisation is opposed to the refinery project.
Members of the Barsu Solgaon Refinery Virodhi Sanghatna.
Journalists in Mumbai and members of civil society and environmental groups, on Friday, 10 February, took part in a silent protest at Mahatma Gandhi statue near Mantralaya, Churchgate against the killing of journalist Shashikant Warishe earlier in the week.
Warishe died after an SUV hit his motorbike at high speed near Rajapur highway in Ratnagiri on Monday. He was a reporter with the local newspaper Mahanagari Times.
The SUV belonged to a local land dealer Pandarinath Amberkar, about whom Warishe had published a news report that same day detailing his criminal past.
The protesters alleged that Warishe's death was a planned murder and that it is another instance of increasing attacks on journalists in the recent past.
The police arrested Amberkar after the incident and produced him in the court. The court has remanded him to police custody till 14 February.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)