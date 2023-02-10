In Photos: Mumbai Journalists Hold Protest Against Shashikant Warishe's Killing

Journalists in Mumbai and members of civil society and environmental groups, on Friday, 10 February, took part in a silent protest at Mahatma Gandhi statue near Mantralaya, Churchgate against the killing of journalist Shashikant Warishe earlier in the week.

Warishe died after an SUV hit his motorbike at high speed near Rajapur highway in Ratnagiri on Monday. He was a reporter with the local newspaper Mahanagari Times.

The SUV belonged to a local land dealer Pandarinath Amberkar, about whom Warishe had published a news report that same day detailing his criminal past.

The protesters alleged that Warishe's death was a planned murder and that it is another instance of increasing attacks on journalists in the recent past.

The police arrested Amberkar after the incident and produced him in the court. The court has remanded him to police custody till 14 February.