Maharashtra Scribe Mowed Down by Car; Journalists' Union Calls It Brazen Murder

Brihanmumbai Union of Journalists (BUJ) released a statement on Tuesday, 7 February, condemning the death of a journalist in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra in a road accident. The BUJ, in its strongly worded statement, alleged that the journalist Shashikant Warishe's death was a "brazen broad daylight murder."

Warishe was grievously injured after a Mahindra Thar hit his motorbike at high speed on Monday outside the Rajapur petrol pump on the Mumbai-Goa highway. He was taken to Kolhapur for treatment but died the next day.

The Mahindra Thar belonged to one Pandharinath Amberkar, a local land agent. Coincidentally, Warishe, who used to work for a local Marathi newspaper Mahanagari Times, had published a story about Amberkar that day, detailing his criminal past. He had posted the clipping of the story in a WhatsApp group around 8 am. The accident took place around 1.15 pm.