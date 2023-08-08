Photos: Kiara Advani Waves Indian Flag at Wagah Border; Joins Soldiers at Camp

Kiara Advani joins the soldiers at the Wagah border.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Bollywood actor Kiara Advani joined the Border Security Forces (BSF) soldiers at the Wagah Border ahead of the 76th Independence Day. Several pictures and videos of the actor's visit surfaced on social media. In one of the pictures, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor can be seen waving the flag with the army personnel; in the other, she is trying her hands at the gun.
Kiara Advani tried her hand at guns.
The actor watered the plants at the camp.
Kiara posed with the soldiers for a picture.
Kiara learnt some skills from the soldiers.
Kiara waved the Indian flag with the soldiers.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)