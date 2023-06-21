Pics: Kartik-Kiara Set the Stage on Fire at 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' Song Launch

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani launched their song 'Sun Sajni' from Satyaprem Ki Katha on Wednesday.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani have finally stepped out for the promotions of their upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha. The co-stars launched a new song called 'Sun Sajni' from their musical drama on Wednesday, 21 June in Mumbai.
During the grand event, Kiara and Kartik set the stage on fire with their energetic dance performance on the song. The garba number is reportedly sung by Meet Bros, Parampara Tandon, and Piyush Mehroliyaa and written by Kumaar.
Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani launched their song 'Sun Sajni' from Satyaprem Ki Katha on Wednesday.
Kiara looked vibrant in a traditional red attire.
Kartik looked dapper in a purple kurta for the event.
Kiara and Kartik set the stage on fire with their dance moves.
The actors grooved to the beats of their new song 'Sun Sajni'.
Kiara and Kartik posed with their team.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)