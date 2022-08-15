In Photos: India Celebrates 75 Years of Independence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi on Monday, 15 August.
(Photo: PTI)
From Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at the Red Fort to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans hoisting the national flag in Ladakh, here are some glimpses from India's 76th Independence Day celebrations.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the guard of honour before addressing the nation on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day at the Red Fort in New Delhi on Monday, 15 August.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with schoolchildren as he leaves after addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Monday, 15 August.
People wave the Tricolour while celebrating India's 76th Independence Day at Srinagar's Ghanta Ghar Lal Chowk on Monday, 15 August.
Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel celebrate the 76th Independence Day, at the banks of Pangong Tso in Ladakh.
Students of Anjuman Islam College wearing hijabs in the colours of the national flag and taking a selfie during a cultural programme in Mumbai on the occasion of Independence Day.
Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel celebrate Independence Day, near a mountain peak at 18,800 feet in Sikkim on Monday.
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra take to the streets to celebrate Independence Day on Monday, 15 August.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at an Independence Day function at the Chhatrasal Stadium on Monday, 15 August.
Members of Assam Police motorcycle team Daredevils perform during a function on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day in Guwahati on Monday, 15 August.
Children running through a field in Rajasthan's Ajmer while holding the national flag on Monday, 15 August.
Tri-coloured balloons being released during the 76th Independence Day function at the Red Fort.
Artists perform during a cultural programme in the presence of UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak on the occasion of 76th Independence Day, at the Vidhan Bhawan in Lucknow.
