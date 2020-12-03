Pics: Deepika, Siddhant Leave for Shakun Batra's Alibaug Shoot

Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday at the Gateway of India. | Photo courtesy: Viral Bhayani/Altered by The Quint

Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and director Shakun Batra were spotted at the Gateway of India on their way to Alibaug to shoot for their upcoming film.

Dressed in a light blue shirt, beige trousers and a pair of sunglasses, the Gully Boy actor posed for the paps at the Gateway before getting onto the boat with Ananya. The cameras also caught a few shots of Ananya waving as she sat perched on the edge of the boat.

Check out the photos here: