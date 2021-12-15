Pics: Ranveer-Deepika Head to 83 Premiere at Red Sea International Film Festival

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at the Mumbai airport.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday. Their film 83, directed by Kabir Khan, will close the Red Sea Film Festival scheduled from 6-15 December in Jeddah. It will be the film's world premiere.
Deepika wore a chic black and white skirt and top and Ranveer was seen in red bell bottom pants and an animal print shirt. While Deepika completed her outfit with black boots and a handbag, Ranveer sported red-framed glasses and a sling bag.
83 tells the story of the Indian cricket team’s World Cup victory in 1983 and Ranveer Singh plays the role of Kapil Dev and Deepika Padukone portrays Romi Bhatia.
Deepika Padukone also co-produced 83. At the airport, Ranveer looked over at Deepika and said, "Meri producer hai. (She's my producer.)"
