Was Surprised at Ranveer Singh’s Transformation for ‘83: Kapil Dev

Former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev, the man who captained India to victory in the 1983 cricket world cup spoke to me about Kabir Khan’s upcoming film on the historic series titled ‘83 and also about his reaction to actor Ranveer Singh stepping into his sports shoes.
When you were approached by Kabir Khan with the idea of making a film on the 1983 World Cup, what were your thoughts about the proposal made to you?
Kapil Dev: The talk was there for a long long time, they said they wanted to make a movie on 83, so I was little confused, I don’t know how it will come out, what they will put in, but slowly I think the entire team got convinced that - okay if they are making a movie on that, we’ll give it a shot. That’s how it happened. There are a lot of people who keep on coming and they keep on talking but until and unless someone really commits, puts down something really strong on the paper then I can understand otherwise talks keep on taking place on and off.
When did you first meet Ranveer Singh and what were your thoughts when you got to know that he would be playing Kapil Dev in the film?
Kapil Dev: I think you feel happy that such a great, talented actor is trying to work on that. I was little worried also because it’s a very athletic job to do that. But the way he worked and the way he was working through out in the last one year I couldn’t believe that somebody can be so much keen in trying to do so much in that movie.
Ranveer Singh stayed with you at your home for a while to study you closely and I believe he even followed your diet while he was there - how was that experience of being watched and studied.
Kapil Dev: I think I was confused in the first couple of days because I didn’t know what exactly is happening because when you have two, three cameras in front of you all the time and then he (Ranveer) said that - don’t worry if you just take your time, you will get used to it and that’s how I just took one day or two days I would say, after that it was all fine.
Were you also closely involved in training the actors in Dharamshala before they started shooting...
Kapil Dev: No, I won’t take that credit. I just went there for one or two days, that was good enough. I wouldn’t say I was training them, I was working, I was talking to Ranveer for whatever he was trying to do so that I can help them, but I think they are smart enough, they don’t need that. But whatever the inputs we could give, ki this is what happened and this is how we did, I think they got it.
Ranveer Singh posted the iconic Natraj shot and there was quite a resemblance there - did you give him any tips for that particular shot?
Kapil Dev: No, I think they have done enough research, they don’t need people like us to tell them what to do or how to do it, they are smart enough.
When you saw the first look of Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, with the moustache and the hair, what was your reaction?
Kapil Dev: (Laughs) I was really surprised ki how the make-up people can do the job.
It was quite a transformation, wasn’t it?
Kapil Dev: Oh absolutely, without any doubt.
What were the reactions at home when Deepika Padukone came on board to play the role of your wife Romi?
Kapil Dev: I think mixed because I don’t know how much the role of my wife is in ‘83, so one does not realise that what they are trying to do there.
India was 17 for 5 in your second match of that World Cup against Zimbabwe in 1983 - Sandeep Patil has written about how you were still in the shower when the collapse started and had to be helped by team mates to get ready when your turn to bat came. And your innings completely turned things around for India - would you remember that as one of your most cherished innings, any memories of that?
Kapil Dev: I think I am very keen to see how they are going to show that. We remember little bit about what happened on that very day but these movie people are very smart you know about what to do and how to do it. I don’t remember much but I am so much involved in the game, you don’t remember each and every thing, storytellers are the best people.
How much are you looking forward to watching the film?
Kapil Dev: Now I am very much interested to see how they’ve produced, what they did, because they put so much time, hard work in that movie.
Do you regularly watch films otherwise?
Kapil Dev: Which Indian person doesn’t see movies? I like all the movies, I am not fussy about that. I don’t like to see too much serious movies, I like thoda lighter movies because you want to go out and after a whole day of working and in the evening or whenever you want to go you want to just laugh and enjoy yourself, that’s more important that’s the way I look at the movies.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)