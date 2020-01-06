Was Surprised at Ranveer Singh’s Transformation for ‘83: Kapil Dev

Kapil Dev: The talk was there for a long long time, they said they wanted to make a movie on 83, so I was little confused, I don’t know how it will come out, what they will put in, but slowly I think the entire team got convinced that - okay if they are making a movie on that, we’ll give it a shot. That’s how it happened. There are a lot of people who keep on coming and they keep on talking but until and unless someone really commits, puts down something really strong on the paper then I can understand otherwise talks keep on taking place on and off.

