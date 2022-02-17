'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Premiere: Alia Bhatt, Bhansali Walk Berlinale Red Carpet

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt’s film Gangubai Kathiawadi had its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival. The duo also walked down the red carpet at the festival with Alia Bhatt flaunting a gorgeous white saree and Bhansali sporting a black long coat and a scarf. The film’s producer Dr Jayantilala Gada of Pen Studios also joined them.

On the red carpet, Alia Bhatt signed autographs and also greeted everyone with the Gangubai-esque ‘ulta namaste’. Gangubai Kathiawadi is scheduled to release theatrically on 25 February.

Take a look at the pictures.