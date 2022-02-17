'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Premiere: Alia Bhatt, Bhansali Walk Berlinale Red Carpet

Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali walk the Berlin Film Festival red carpet.
(Photo Courtesy: Universal PR)
Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt’s film Gangubai Kathiawadi had its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival. The duo also walked down the red carpet at the festival with Alia Bhatt flaunting a gorgeous white saree and Bhansali sporting a black long coat and a scarf. The film’s producer Dr Jayantilala Gada of Pen Studios also joined them.
On the red carpet, Alia Bhatt signed autographs and also greeted everyone with the Gangubai-esque ‘ulta namaste’. Gangubai Kathiawadi is scheduled to release theatrically on 25 February.
Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Jayantilal Gada on the red carpet.
Alia Bhatt signs an autograph.
Gangubai Kathiawadi lead Alia Bhatt and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
Alia Bhatt interacts with her fans at the Berlin film fest.
Alia Bhatt in the 'ulta namaste' from Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali speaks at Berlinale.
Alia Bhatt's films had its world premiere at the Berlin Film Fest.
Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Jayantilal Gada greet everyone with a namaste.
Alia Bhatt wore a stunning white saree to the world premiere of Gangubai Kathiawadi.
