We Asked People To Share Their Most Bizarre Experiences With Indian Matchmakers

Sima Taparia’s countless comments in Netflix's Indian Matchmaking, asking her clients to ‘compromise’ and ‘adjust’, might sound a bit ridiculous or conservative.

But the fact is that in India many people still prefer arranged marriages, and therefore have to go through the ordeal of meeting matchmakers and hear their sexist, and absurd comments.

The Quint talked to 5 people who shared their bizarre experiences with matchmakers. Check them out: