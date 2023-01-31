In Pics: Budget Session Begins, Prez Murmu Gives Her First Address in Parliament

President Droupadi Murmu, along with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, proceeds to address the joint session of Parliament for the inauguration of the Budget Session.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being received by Union Ministers of State V Muraleedharan, Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Jitendra Singh, as he arrives to address the media.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media on the first day of the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives at the Parliament House complex on the first day of the Budget Session.
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi arrives at Parliament on the first day of the Budget Session.
NCP chief Sharad Pawar, party MP Supriya Sule, and Congress MP Rajeev Shukla on the first day of the Budget Session of Parliament.
BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on the first day of the Budget Session of Parliament.
BJP national president JP Nadda being greeted by party MPs upon his arrival to attend the Budget Session of Parliament, for the first time since his re-election as the party chief.
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and other BJP members wait for party president JP Nadda at Parliament House on the first day of the Budget Session.
The Parliament's Budget session began on Tuesday, 31 January, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman sharing the Economic Survey 2022-23 in Parliament. The survey stated that India would be the fastest-growing major economy in the world, with a growth estimate of 6.5% in 2023-24.
President Droupadi Murmu, in her first address to Parliament, said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government, which has been elected for two consecutive terms, has been identified as "stable and decisive."
"By 2047, we have to build a nation that will be connected to the pride of the past and which will have all the golden chapters of modernity. We have to build an India that will be 'Aatmanirbhar' and capable to fulfill its humanitarian duties," she said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Budget would be presented on Wednesday. "In today's global circumstances, not only India but the entire world is looking at India's Budget. Amid the unstable global economic situation, India's Budget will attempt to meet the hopes and aspirations of the common citizens," he added.
