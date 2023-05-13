Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Everything I Prayed For': Parineeti Shares Pics of Her & Raghav's Engagement

Parineeti took to social media to share her and Raghav Chadha's engagement ceremony.
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged on 13 May.

Parineeti Chopra took to social media on Saturday, 13 May, to share pictures of her and Raghav Chadha's engagement. "Everything I prayed for .. I said yes!," she captioned the photos. The engagement took place at Kapurthala House, Connaught Place, Delhi. The ceremony was a private affair with close friends and family in attendance. The couple wore ivory-coloured outfits for the ceremony. Parineeti reportedly wore a Manish Malhotra outfit for the event.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are finally engaged.

The couple wore ivory-coloured outfits for the ceremony.

Parineeti shares photos from the ceremony.

The engagement took place at Kapurthala House, Connaught Place, Delhi.

