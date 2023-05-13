'Everything I Prayed For': Parineeti Shares Pics of Her & Raghav's Engagement

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged on 13 May.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Parineeti Chopra took to social media on Saturday, 13 May, to share pictures of her and Raghav Chadha's engagement. "Everything I prayed for .. I said yes!," she captioned the photos. The engagement took place at Kapurthala House, Connaught Place, Delhi. The ceremony was a private affair with close friends and family in attendance. The couple wore ivory-coloured outfits for the ceremony. Parineeti reportedly wore a Manish Malhotra outfit for the event.
