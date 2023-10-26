Parineeti Chopra Shines in Yellow in Unseen Pics From Her Choora Ceremony

Parineeti Chopra shares pics from her Choora ceremony.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in September earlier this year. The grand wedding took place in Rajasthan's Udaipur and had several prominent celebrities from both the film and political industries in attendance.
On 26 October, Parineeti took to Instagram to give her fans a glimpse of her Choora ceremony.
Parineeti paired her yellow outfit with dark shades at the ceremony.
The actor posed with her family members.
Parineeti was all smiles during the ceremony.
The actor's bangles were customised and embellished with memories close to her heart.
Parineeti also shared a picture with her brothers from the Choora ceremony.
The actor looked brighter than the sun in the pictures.
Parineeti's jewellery was covered in a pink cloth that had her and Ragahv's initials on it.
Parineeti looked gorgeous in her no-make-up look.
The actor wore pink bangles for the ceremony.
Parineeti looked stunning in a yellow suit.
