In Photos: Padma Shri Awards 2024 Recipients Announced, Full List of Names

First female elephant mahout Parbati Baruah, burn victim-turned-burn surgeon Prema Dhanraj are among the awardees.
The recipients of the Padma Shri award, the nation's second-highest civilian honour, was announced on the eve of India's 75th Republic Day.

Over 34 distinguished individuals were named as Padma Shri awardees on Thursday, 25 January, as a recognition of their exceptional contributions in various fields including medicine, art, and social work, among others.

First female elephant mahout Parbati Baruah, burn victim-turned-burn surgeon Prema Dhanraj, tribal environmentalist Chami Murmu, and sculptor Sanatan Rudra Pal are among the recipients of the Padma Shri award for 2024.

Earlier this week, the central government had announced that the Bharat Ratna would be awarded posthumously to socialist icon and former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur.

Also Read'Beacon of Social Justice': Karpoori Thakur Awarded Bharat Ratna Posthumously

Gurvinder Singh – Divyang social worker from Sirsa

Jageshwar Yadav – Tribal welfare worker

Parbati Baruah –India's first female elephant mahout

Chami Murmu –Renowned tribal environmentalist

Machihan Sasa – Longpi potter from Ukhrul

Gaddam Sammaiah – Eminent Chindu Yakshaganam theatre artist

Jankilal – Behrupiya Artist from Bhilwara

Nepal Chandra Sutradhar – 3rd Generation Chhau mask maker

Dasari Kondappa – 3rd generation Burra Veena player

Babu Ram Yadav – Brass Marori craftsperson

Uday Vishwanath Deshpande – International Mallakhamb coach

Prema Dhanraj – Plastic surgeon and social worker

Yazdi Maneksha Italia – Microbiologist expert in sickle cell anemia

Shanti Devi Paswan & Shivan Paswan – Husband-wife duo Godna painters

Ashok Kumar Biswas – Prolific Tikuli painter

Ratan Kahar – Bhadu folk singer

Uma Maheshwari D – Female Harikatha exponent

Balakrishnan Sadanam Puthiya Veetil – Distinguished Kalluvazhi Kathakali dancer

Bhagabat Padhan – Sabda Nrutya Folk dance expert

Sanatan Rudra Pal – Distinguished sculptor

Badrappan M – Exponent of Valli Oyil Kummi Folk Dance

Jordan Lepcha – Bamboo craftsman from Lepcha tribe

Yanung Jamoh Lego – Herbal medicine expert from Arunachal Pradesh

Sangthankima –Social worker from Mizoram

Narayanan E P – Veteran Theyyam Folk Dancer from Kannur

Omprakash Sharma – Mach theatre artist

Smriti Rekha Chakma – Chakma Loinloom shawl weaver from Tripura

Sathyanarayana Beleri – Rice farmer from Kasaragod

Gopinath Swain – Krishna Leela singer

Dukhu Majhi – Tribal environmentalist from Sindri village

