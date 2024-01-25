In Photos: Padma Shri Awards 2024 Recipients Announced, Full List of Names
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The recipients of the Padma Shri award, the nation's second-highest civilian honour, was announced on the eve of India's 75th Republic Day.
Over 34 distinguished individuals were named as Padma Shri awardees on Thursday, 25 January, as a recognition of their exceptional contributions in various fields including medicine, art, and social work, among others.
Earlier this week, the central government had announced that the Bharat Ratna would be awarded posthumously to socialist icon and former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur.
Gurvinder Singh – Divyang social worker from Sirsa
Jageshwar Yadav – Tribal welfare worker
Parbati Baruah –India's first female elephant mahout
Chami Murmu –Renowned tribal environmentalist
Machihan Sasa – Longpi potter from Ukhrul
Gaddam Sammaiah – Eminent Chindu Yakshaganam theatre artist
Jankilal – Behrupiya Artist from Bhilwara
Nepal Chandra Sutradhar – 3rd Generation Chhau mask maker
Dasari Kondappa – 3rd generation Burra Veena player
Babu Ram Yadav – Brass Marori craftsperson
Uday Vishwanath Deshpande – International Mallakhamb coach
Prema Dhanraj – Plastic surgeon and social worker
Yazdi Maneksha Italia – Microbiologist expert in sickle cell anemia
Shanti Devi Paswan & Shivan Paswan – Husband-wife duo Godna painters
Ashok Kumar Biswas – Prolific Tikuli painter
Ratan Kahar – Bhadu folk singer
Uma Maheshwari D – Female Harikatha exponent
Balakrishnan Sadanam Puthiya Veetil – Distinguished Kalluvazhi Kathakali dancer
Bhagabat Padhan – Sabda Nrutya Folk dance expert
Sanatan Rudra Pal – Distinguished sculptor
Badrappan M – Exponent of Valli Oyil Kummi Folk Dance
Jordan Lepcha – Bamboo craftsman from Lepcha tribe
Yanung Jamoh Lego – Herbal medicine expert from Arunachal Pradesh
Sangthankima –Social worker from Mizoram
Narayanan E P – Veteran Theyyam Folk Dancer from Kannur
Omprakash Sharma – Mach theatre artist
Smriti Rekha Chakma – Chakma Loinloom shawl weaver from Tripura
Sathyanarayana Beleri – Rice farmer from Kasaragod
Gopinath Swain – Krishna Leela singer
Dukhu Majhi – Tribal environmentalist from Sindri village
