National Film Awards: Manoj Bajpayee Shares Moments With Rajinikanth, Dhanush

Devashish Makhija, who is known for his social drama Ajji, directed Bajpayee-starrer Bhonsle. The movie follows the story of a retired police constable who helps migrants in their fight against the local politicians.

Talking about meeting the 'Thalaiva' Rajinikanth at the 67th National Film Awards, Manoj Bajpayee told Hindustan Times, "Rajinikanth sir is a legend and I've always looked up to him for the journey he has had. He came from a humble background and created such a big name for himself. He treats everyone with a lot of humility. I spoke to him but it had nothing to do with cinema but spirituality."