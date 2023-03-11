Oscars: Priyanka Chopra, Ram Charan & Others Celebrate South Asian Excellence

Priyanka Chopra, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and others at the South Asian Excellence celebration.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Priyanka Chopra and Anjula Acharia co-hosted the South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscars Celebration with co-chairs Malala Yousafzai and Mindy Kaling, among others, at the Paramount Studio in Los Angeles on 10 March (India time). The event invited the changemakers of the South Asian industry and honoured Oscar nominees of South Asian descent.
Several Indian celebrities, including RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR, Preity Zinta, Guneet Monga, and Jacqueline Fernandez among others, were present at the event. Priyanka and Ram Charan were also pictured together at the event.
Here are some photos from the celebration:
Priyanka Chopra and Ram Charan posed together at the South Asian Excellence celebration.
Priyanka and Nick arrived together for the celebration.
Jr NTR and Mindy Kaling clicked a picture together.
Priyanka posed with Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni.
Mindy Kaling, Simone Ashley, Tan France and Naomi Scott posed for a picture.
Priyanka Chopra hosted the evening.
Priyanka Chopra, Mindy Kaling, Malala and others posed together for a group photo.
Priyanka Chopra posed with Anjula Acharia and Priya Shukla.
Ram Charan, Upasana, Poorna Jagannathan and others posed together.
Jr NTR posed with Anjali Bhimani.
Jr NTR posed with Preity Zinta at the celebration.
Mindy Kaling looked stunning in a silver saree.
Mindy Kaling posed with Malala and Asser Malik.
Preity Zinta and Jacqueline Fernandez clicked a picture together.
Preity Zinta, Guneet Monga, and Gene Goodenough took a selfie with others.
Preity posed with Jacqueline and Poorna.
