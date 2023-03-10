Oscars 2023: Priyanka Chopra Stuns in White to Celebrate South Asian Excellence

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Oscars 2023: Priyanka Chopra Stuns in White to Celebrate South Asian Excellence

Priyanka Chopra and Mindy Kaling will co-host the South Asian Excellence celebration at the Oscars.
Quint Entertainment
Published:

Priyanka Chopra shares photos from her South Asian Excellence celebration.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Priyanka Chopra shares photos from her South Asian Excellence celebration.</p></div>

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram to share a couple of pictures from her pre-Oscar party to celebrate South Asian Excellence. She looked stunning wearing an all-white ensemble. She was spotted wearing a corset top with a long sheer skirt.

Take a look at the pictures:

Priyanka looks like a vision in white.

Priyanka strikes a pose for the camera.

Priyanka looks stunning in a wide-angle shot.

Priyanka wore a stunning three-piece in white for the celebration.

Priyanka looks gorgeous in a close-up shot.

