Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: AAP MP Sanjay Singh Suspended for Remaining Period

Parliament Monsoon Session 2023 LIVE Updates
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Both Houses were adjourned till 2:00 pm on Monday following ruckus by Opposition MPs who demanded PM Narendra Modi's presence in the Parliament to make a statement on the Manipur situation.
"We are ready for discussion in Parliament," said Union Minister Rajnath Singh in the Lok Sabha amid ruckus.
Meanwhile, AAP MP Sanjay Singh was suspended for the remaining period of the Monsoon Session for unruly behaviour in the House and for "for repeatedly violating the directives of the Chair," Rajya Sabha chairperson Jagdeep Dhankar said. The action was demanded by Union Minister Piyush Goyal who moved a motion to suspend Singh after he protested in the well of the House.
The Opposition MPs earlier protested with placards and sloganeering at the Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises.
Congress MPs Manickam Tagore, Manish Tewari, Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha and few others earlier moved an adjournment of business motion in Lok Sabha to discuss the "ethnic clashes taking place in Manipur."
AAP MP Sanjay Singh with NCP MP Supriya Sule, TMC MP Derek OBrien and other leaders of the INDIA alliance parties stage a protest over ethnic violence in Manipur during Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, July 24, 2023.
Opposition MPs organised a sit-in at the Gandhi statue outside the Parliament building.
The Bills listed in the Lok Sabha today include the National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2023; The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023; The National Dental Commission Bill, 2023.
The Bills listed in the Rajya Sabha include The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022, The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2022.
The proceedings of the Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 2:00 pm ruckus by Opposition members over Manipur violence.
The proceedings of the Lok Sabha were adjourned till 2:00 pm ruckus by Opposition members over Manipur violence.
The proceedings of the Rajya Sabha resumed to ruckus by Opposition members over Manipur violence.
TMC leader and activist Saket Gokhale took oath as Rajya Sabha MP.
Amid ruckus over demand for PM address on Manipur, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla adjourns the House till 12 noon.
"If the leader of 140 crore people can make a statement outside the Parliament, then he should make a statement in the Parliament where representatives of the citizens sit," LoP Rajya Sabha and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.
Amid ruckus over demand for PM address on Manipur, opposition MPs raise "INDIA for Manipur" placards in Lok Sabha.
Minutes after convening on Monday, 24 July, the Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 12 noon.
Amid demands of discussion and PM Modi's statement on Manipur by the Opposition, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "We are ready for discussion in Parliament," in Lok Sabha.
Opposition parties of INDIA alliance protest outside the Parliament building demanding Prime Minister Modi's statement on situation in Manipur.
Both houses of the parliament are scheduled to convene at 11 am.
