Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: AAP MP Sanjay Singh Suspended for Remaining Period

Catch all LIVE updates of the Parliament Monsoon session here.
Parliament Monsoon Session 2023 LIVE Updates

(Photo: The Quint)

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Both Houses were adjourned till 2:00 pm on Monday following ruckus by Opposition MPs who demanded PM Narendra Modi's presence in the Parliament to make a statement on the Manipur situation.

"We are ready for discussion in Parliament," said Union Minister Rajnath Singh in the Lok Sabha amid ruckus.

Meanwhile, AAP MP Sanjay Singh was suspended for the remaining period of the Monsoon Session for unruly behaviour in the House and for "for repeatedly violating the directives of the Chair," Rajya Sabha chairperson Jagdeep Dhankar said. The action was demanded by Union Minister Piyush Goyal who moved a motion to suspend Singh after he protested in the well of the House.

The Opposition MPs earlier protested with placards and sloganeering at the Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises.

Congress MPs Manickam Tagore, Manish Tewari, Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha and few others earlier moved an adjournment of business motion in Lok Sabha to discuss the "ethnic clashes taking place in Manipur."

  • Opposition MPs organised a sit-in at the Gandhi statue outside the Parliament building.

  • The Bills listed in the Lok Sabha today include the National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2023; The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023; The National Dental Commission Bill, 2023.

  • The Bills listed in the Rajya Sabha include The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022, The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2022.

Sanjay Singh Disqualified for Monsoon Session

AAP MP Sanjay Singh was suspended for the remaining period of the Monsoon Session for unruly behaviour in the House.

The action was demanded by Union Minister Piyush Goyal who moved a motion to suspend Singh after the latter protested in the well of the House.

Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 2:00 PM

The proceedings of the Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 2:00 pm ruckus by Opposition members over Manipur violence.

Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 2:00 PM

The proceedings of the Lok Sabha were adjourned till 2:00 pm ruckus by Opposition members over Manipur violence.

Rajya Sabha Resumes to Ruckus by Oppn

The proceedings of the Rajya Sabha resumed to ruckus by Opposition members over Manipur violence.

Saket Gokhale Takes Oath as Rajya Sabha MP

TMC leader and activist Saket Gokhale took oath as Rajya Sabha MP.

Lok Sabha Adjourned

Amid ruckus over demand for PM address on Manipur, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla adjourns the House till 12 noon.

'PM Should Address Parliament on Manipur': LoP Mallikarjun Kharge

"If the leader of 140 crore people can make a statement outside the Parliament, then he should make a statement in the Parliament where representatives of the citizens sit," LoP Rajya Sabha and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

'INDIA for Manipur' Placards in Lok Sabha

Amid ruckus over demand for PM address on Manipur, opposition MPs raise "INDIA for Manipur" placards in Lok Sabha.

Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 12 noon

Minutes after convening on Monday, 24 July, the Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 12 noon.

'Ready for Discussion': Rajnath Singh

Amid demands of discussion and PM Modi's statement on Manipur by the Opposition, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "We are ready for discussion in Parliament," in Lok Sabha.

INDIA Alliance Protest Outside Parliament

Opposition parties of INDIA alliance protest outside the Parliament building demanding Prime Minister Modi's statement on situation in Manipur.

Parliament Session To Begin Soon

Both houses of the parliament are scheduled to convene at 11 am.

Published: 24 Jul 2023,10:54 AM IST

