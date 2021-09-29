Pics: Daniel Craig, Kate Middleton, Lashana Lynch at the No Time To Die Premiere

Kate Middleton and Daniel Craig; No Time To Die stars Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, and Naomie Harris.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The latest James Bond film No Time To Die had its grand premiere at the Royal Albert Hall in London, after 18 months of delays. Daniel Craig, who will be seen as James Bond 007 for the last time in the film, was in attendance, along with No Time To Die co-stars Ana de Armas, Naomie Harris, and Lashana Lynch.
Even the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton attended the star-studded affair. While Daniel Craig wore a berry-red velvet jacket, the Duchess was a vision in gold in a Jenny Packam sequin gown.
Daniel Craig, who plays James Bond in No Time To Die, in a jacket by Anderson and Shepherd, and Henry Poole trousers.
Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, and Naomie Harris at the No Time To Die premiere.
Ana de Armas in a black Louis Vuitton dress.
Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, meets Daniel Craig at the premiere.
Kate Middleton wore a gold Jenny Packham sequin gown.
Kate Middleton, Prince William, Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince Charles, at the No Time to Die premiere.
Michelle Yeoh at the premiere in a blue Elie Saab gown.
Lashana Lynch, the first female 007, wore a yellow Vivienne Westwood couture gown.
Lea Seydoux in a custom Louis Vuitton and a chiffon cape.
Phoebe Waller Bridge in an Oliver Theyskens jumpsuit.
Billie Eilish in a shimmering Gucci shirt and trousers accessorised with Gucci platform sandals.
F1 racer George Russell with his girlfriend, Carmen Mundt.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 29 Sep 2021,06:17 PM IST