James Bond Film ‘No Time to Die’ to Release in India on This Date

Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, and Lashana Lynch in the character posters for James Bond film No Time to Die.
(Photo Courtesy: IMDb)
Indian fans of the James Bond franchise will be able to watch the latest movie titled No Time to Die in theatres on 30 September, Universal Pictures announced. The movie, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, is the last movie featuring Daniel Craig as the international spy 007.
The official 007 Twitter handle shared the film’s final trailer and wrote, “The wait is over. The final international trailer for #NoTimeToDie. In cinemas from September 30.” In India, the film will release in ten languages, namely, English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Punjabi, Gujarati, Bhojpuri and Bengali.
No Time to Die also stars Rami Malek as the antagonist Lucifer Safin, Lea Seydoux as Dr. Madeleine Swann, Ben Whishaw as the MI6 operative Q, Ralph Fiennes as MI6 chief M. Lashana Lynch stars as secret agent Nomi who will take over as 007.
The latest film is based several years after Spectre and Bond and Swann are spending their lives together. Bond has retired from active service but his old friend Felix Leiter (played by Jeffrey Wright) comes to him for help. Bond must go out on a mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist, while the trailer also reveals that Swann has life-changing secrets of her own. While, technology has always been Bond’s strong ally, this time he faces a villain who has an impressive arsenal of his own.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined