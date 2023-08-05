Nitin Desai Funeral: Aamir Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali Pay Last Respects

Aamir Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali attended Nitin Desai's funeral.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali paid their final respects to art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai on Friday, 4 August, at his funeral in Karjat. Aamir, Ashutosh and Nitin had worked together in Lagaan. Nitin Desai passed away on Wednesday, 2 August, and was cremated at his ND Studios in the presence of friends, colleagues and family.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Pawar visited Sir JJ Hospital's mortuary, where Nitin's body was kept.
Friends, family and colleagues of art director Nitin Desai pay last respects at his funeral.
Nitin Desai's last rites took place at his studios in Karjat.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali at the funeral.
Nitin Desai passed away on Wednesday, 2 August.
Bhansali and Desai worked together in Devdas, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.
Aamir Khan at the funeral.
Desai's friends and family pay their last respects.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)