Nitin Desai Funeral: Aamir Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali Pay Last Respects

Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali paid their final respects to art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai on Friday, 4 August, at his funeral in Karjat. Aamir, Ashutosh and Nitin had worked together in Lagaan. Nitin Desai passed away on Wednesday, 2 August, and was cremated at his ND Studios in the presence of friends, colleagues and family.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Pawar visited Sir JJ Hospital's mortuary, where Nitin's body was kept.