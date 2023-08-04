Nitin Desai Death Case: Devendra Fadnavis Says, 'Creditor's Role to Be Probed'

According to a report by PTI, Fadnavis, in his statement to the state legislative assembly, also discussed legal considerations regarding the preservation or government's takeover of Desai's ND Studio in Karjat and that they will be examined.

In continuation of the report, Desai's firm, ND's Art World Pvt Ltd, had obtained two loans worth Rs 185 crore from ECL Finance in 2016 and 2018. Problems with repayment began in January 2020.

An insolvency petition submitted to a bankruptcy court last week claimed that Desai's business had defaulted on payments on a loan of Rs 252 crore to its financial creditor. The non-banking finance division of the Edelweiss Group is called ECL Finance.

According to PTI, in the assembly, BJP MLA Ashish Shelar alleged, "It is tragic that the winner of four National Awards had to end his life in this manner. He had taken a loan of Rs 180 crore for the N D Studio, which rose to Rs 252 crore. This brings forward the functioning of the lending system by Rashesh Shah and Edelweiss ARC Company. Only then will justice be done to Nitin Chandrakant Desai."