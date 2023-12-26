Pics: From Iconic Displays to a Centuries Old Church, Here’s Christmas in Mumbai

A store in Bandra is chock full of Christmas decorations.
(Photo Courtesy: Pratikshya Mishra/ The Quint)
Like every year, people in Mumbai came together to ring in the Christmas festivities – from shop fronts shimmering with fairy lights to a Santa hat cropping up frequently in crowds even as hawkers across the city try to sell their wares (I have reindeer ears now).
Speaking of wares, the popular markers at Hill Road, Crawford Market, and IC Colony (Borivali) embrace the festive season like no other. Even beyond shopping, many areas in Mumbai have festive decorations around every corner – the wreaths and lights create a captivating atmosphere.
A stroll down Waterfield Road, for instance, or the picturesque Ranwar village (read Aditi Suryavanshi’s piece about it here) is enough to feel the holiday spirit. If you’re around, be sure to not miss the annual display that the Damian showroom puts up, designed by Frederick Pereira. As evening set, a crowd assembled in mere minutes (not even a fraction is captured here), all with their phones or cameras out. Some were on video calls with loved ones and others were trying to get the ‘holiday card’ worthy picture.
Across the city, several churches too welcome the festival; many hold midnight mass, some host Christmas markets, and almost all deck the halls. One such church, namely the St. Andrews Church in Bandra is said to be more than 400 years old (while figures differ, most date the church to the 1570s) and the midnight mass held at the Cathedral of the Holy Name, Colaba is widely popular (the church also boasts of stunning Neo-Gothic architectural details).
The Christmas public attractions in Mumbai don’t end there as more than one location in Bandra (and around) hosts their version of a ‘Christmas Wonderland’. Live shows and bouncy castles welcomed us at one such location but so did a massive crowd (if our confident auto driver was right, the one at Carter Road is open till 2 January).
While the holiday spirit in general (or the ghosts of Christmas past) are difficult to all capture in picture, here are a few glimpses into how Mumbai transformed this holiday season.
A young boy sells Santa and reindeer-themed wares.
Hawkers selling headbands and masks are commonplace in Mumbai during festivals.
The boy brings a friend who has a bigger collection.
A store (one of many but clearly the brightest) at Hill Road, Bandra is chock full of Christmas decorations.
People flock to the stores with Christmas decor to bring a little holiday spirit into their homes.
Mass at the St. Andrews church in the days leading up to Christmas.
The St. Andrews church is reportedly over four centuries old.
Even the Bollywood graffiti walls in Bandra are decked with fair lights that almost feel like an ornament.
A man dressed as Santa Claus drives by the lanes of Mumbai in a red convertible.
The man is almost a celebrity for a while with people reaching out to shake his hand.
People try to capture the iconic holiday display in the Damian storefront.
The Damian display is designed by Frederick Pereira.
Here's a closer look at the nativity scene at this year's Damian display.
One of the decorated Christmas trees in Ranwar village.
Many gullies and complexes have set up nativity scenes.
Like I said, many.
A red Santa cap stands out from the blues and whites of the night.
The Christmas tree at the Wonderland lights up with the tiranga.
As the Christmas lights shut down, one man sits down behind a massive star for some well-earned rest.
