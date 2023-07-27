Photos | 'Black Clothes, Black Deeds': Modi vs INDIA Chants Echo In Parliament

"PM Modi had said that Opposition can bring no-confidence Motion in 2023 once again. They have come prepared. But there is a little divide there. Congress party, as per its usual attitude, did not consult the other Opposition parties. First, there should be confidence among Opposition parties, among each other," said Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

"After that, they can talk about people's confidence in PM Modi. People showed this in 2014, 2019 and even in 2024, they will show the credibility of PM Modi. Moving No-Confidence Motion and wearing black clothes will serve no purpose," he added.