Photos | 'Black Clothes, Black Deeds': Modi vs INDIA Chants Echo In Parliament

Both Houses of the Parliament saw sloganeering over Manipur violence on Thursday, 27 July where the BJP MPs chanted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's name in the House, while the Opposition MPs chanted the name of the newly formed INDIA alliance. Opposition MPs continued to demand a statement from PM Modi over situation in Manipur.
AAP MP Raghav Chadha addressed the Opposition MPs on wearing black in the Parliament , "Today the MPs of INDIA alliance have decided that to oppose the atrocities on the people of Manipur and the barbarism going on there, we will wear black clothes and go to the Parliament today," "This will be a symbolic protest to give a message that we stand with the people of Manipur in this hour of grief. We will try to make the Government realise that an integral part of this country, Manipur is burning. We urge the Government to save Manipur and shoulder their Constitutional duty. The State Government of the day should be dissolved and the CM should be unceremoniously sacked," he added, as per news agency ANI.
In Rajya Sabha, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said, "It is unfortunate that such an important issue is being politicised. This is a question of India's image and dignity on international forums. These people with black clothes and black hearts don't understand the rising strength of the country. What is hidden in their black hearts? Are they hiding black money in the garb of black clothes? Even crows are getting attracted to them off late.“
Amid sloganeering by the Opposition over the Manipur issue, The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2023 was passed in Lok Sabha. The bill seeks decriminalisation of minor offences under 42 Acts to reduce compliance burden and promote ease of living and doing business in the country.
LoP and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that the PM Modi is "disrespecting" the Parliament by not coming to the House and making a statement on Manipur. "We are demanding that the PM come there and make a statement but he is giving political speeches and campaigning in Rajasthan. When he can go there, can't he come to the House for half an hour and make a statement?“ he told news agency ANI. "It means that has no interest, no faith in democracy. He doesn't want to protect democracy and the constitution. He is disrespecting the Parliament," Kharge added.
"PM Modi had said that Opposition can bring no-confidence Motion in 2023 once again. They have come prepared. But there is a little divide there. Congress party, as per its usual attitude, did not consult the other Opposition parties. First, there should be confidence among Opposition parties, among each other," said Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.
"After that, they can talk about people's confidence in PM Modi. People showed this in 2014, 2019 and even in 2024, they will show the credibility of PM Modi. Moving No-Confidence Motion and wearing black clothes will serve no purpose," he added.
Amid NDA's dig on no-confidence motion, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh took on twitter clarifying the stand of parties under ‘INDIA’.
“Piracy is like cancer. We are trying to eradicate it through the bill,” I&B Minister Anurag Thakur said while moving The Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023.
The bill was later passes in Rajya Sabha.
Amid sloganeering by the Opposition, The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2022 was also passed in Lok Sabha. The bill seeks to repeal 65 laws that are obsolete or that have been made redundant by other laws.
