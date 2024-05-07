Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Met Gala 2024: Isha Ambani’s Saree Gown Took Over 10,000 Hours to Complete

Met Gala 2024: Isha Ambani’s Saree Gown Took Over 10,000 Hours to Complete

Isha Ambani stuns in a 10,000-hour saree gown at Met Gala 2024 designed by Rahul Mishra.
Quint Entertainment
Photos
Published:

Isha Ambani shines in a stunning floral saree gown crafted by designer Rahul Mishra.

|

(Photo: X)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Isha Ambani shines in a stunning floral saree gown crafted by designer Rahul Mishra.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Isha Ambani shines in a stunning floral saree gown crafted by designer Rahul Mishra. Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, the hand-embroidered outfit aligns with the Met Gala 2024 theme, "The Garden of Time." Anaita previewed Isha's nature-inspired look on her Instagram ahead of the Costume Institute exhibition, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Anaita wrote, "Isha is wearing a bespoke hand-embroidered couture sari gown from Indian designer Rahul Mishra."

"For this year’s Met Gala theme of “The Garden of Time”, Rahul and I set out to depict nature’s glorious and bountiful lifecycle in this custom look for Isha, which took over 10,000 hours to complete," she added.

Isha Ambani shines in a stunning floral sari gown crafted by designer Rahul Mishra.

Styled by celebrity fashion icon Anaita Shroff Adajania, the hand-embroidered outfit perfectly aligns with the Met Gala 2024 theme, "The Garden of Time."

The custom look for Isha, took over 10,000 hours to complete. 

Also ReadIn Pics: Alia Bhatt Celebrates 31st Birthday with Isha Ambani, Ranbir Kapoor

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT