Met Gala 2024: Isha Ambani’s Saree Gown Took Over 10,000 Hours to Complete

Isha Ambani shines in a stunning floral saree gown crafted by designer Rahul Mishra. Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, the hand-embroidered outfit aligns with the Met Gala 2024 theme, "The Garden of Time." Anaita previewed Isha's nature-inspired look on her Instagram ahead of the Costume Institute exhibition, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Anaita wrote, "Isha is wearing a bespoke hand-embroidered couture sari gown from Indian designer Rahul Mishra."



"For this year’s Met Gala theme of “The Garden of Time”, Rahul and I set out to depict nature’s glorious and bountiful lifecycle in this custom look for Isha, which took over 10,000 hours to complete," she added.