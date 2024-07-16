'May We Bring a Child of Empathy': Richa Chadha Posts Pics From Maternity Shoot

advertisement
Richa Chadha, excited about becoming a mother, shared beautiful maternity photos. One picture shows her lying on husband Ali Fazal's lap with his hand on her baby bump. Richa wrote a special note alongside the pictures.
It read, "What can a love so pure bring forth into the world, but a beam of light? Thank you for being my partner on this incredible journey @alifazal9 , through this lifetime and many more, through starlights and galaxies... thank you for getting genius @ridburman to shoot us in our natural habitat@gulati.kanika. May we bring forth a warrior of light, a child of compassion, empathy, healing and above all love. Ameen!"
