Here's Why Richa Chadha Drank Gin For a 'Heeramandi' Scene

Actor Richa Chadha stars in a lead role in Heeramandi.
(Photo:X)
Richa Chadha played that role of Lajjo in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut show, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, on Netflix. In an interview with Zoom, the actor revealed that had a little gin to prepare for her challenging, drunken Kathak dance sequence in the series.
The actor revealed, "On the first day, I wasn’t getting it, to do the drunk dancing. So, after 30-40 takes, I thought let me have a quarter and see what happens. I did have some gin. I drank a little bit, but it made things worse. I didn’t want that lethargy in the body movement, I wanted some of it, maybe the precision can go but I didn’t want to let go of the grace."
“I was better off pretending to be drunk than actually getting a little tipsy. It is a technical job, no matter how much I dance, my dress is so heavy, I have to hit that mark, interact. It was fun for me to do,” she added.
Bhansali's show, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, is now streaming on Netflix.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)