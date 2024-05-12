Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Here's Why Richa Chadha Drank Gin For a 'Heeramandi' Scene

Here's Why Richa Chadha Drank Gin For a 'Heeramandi' Scene

Richa Chadha drank gin to prepare for a scene in Heeramandi.
Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
Published:

Actor Richa Chadha stars in a lead role in Heeramandi. 

|

(Photo:X)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Actor Richa Chadha stars in a lead role in Heeramandi.&nbsp;</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Richa Chadha played that role of Lajjo in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut show, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, on Netflix. In an interview with Zoom, the actor revealed that had a little gin to prepare for her challenging, drunken Kathak dance sequence in the series.

The actor revealed, "On the first day, I wasn’t getting it, to do the drunk dancing. So, after 30-40 takes, I thought let me have a quarter and see what happens. I did have some gin. I drank a little bit, but it made things worse. I didn’t want that lethargy in the body movement, I wanted some of it, maybe the precision can go but I didn’t want to let go of the grace."

“I was better off pretending to be drunk than actually getting a little tipsy. It is a technical job, no matter how much I dance, my dress is so heavy, I have to hit that mark, interact. It was fun for me to do,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Bhansali's show, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaaris now streaming on Netflix.

Also ReadReel vs Real: How Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi Falters on Historical Facts

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT