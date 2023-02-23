In Photos: What Is the Marburg Virus Disease?

Colorized Marburg virus particles viewed with a transmission electron microscope
An outbreak of Marburg virus was confirmed by the WHO in Equatorial Guinea after at least 16 symptomatic cases were reported.
Although Marburg outbreaks have been reported in neighbouring countries in Africa including in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Angola, this is the first time it’s been reported in Equatorial Guinea.
The news of the outbreak has put experts on edge about the possibility of a global outbreak.
The Marburg virus disease, is a haemorrhagic fever– a group of illnesses caused by a specific set of viruses. Marburg fever is classified in the same family as the Ebola virus.
Like Ebola, the Marburg virus also originated in bats. It spreads to humans through close contact with the bodily fluids of infected people or contaminated surfaces.
The Marburg virus disease is highly contagious, and in humans, it can manifest as severe illness and even cause fatality.
According to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, the most common symptoms are, fever, chills, headache, muscle Pain (Myalgia).
Some people may also develop rashes on their stomach, chest or back.
There is no treatment specifically for Marburg fever. Like many other viral infections, treatment involves symptomatic care.
There is no vaccine for marburg virus, but there are some vaccines that are currently at different stages of clinical testing.
