Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Pics: Manish Malhotra Designs Jennifer Lopez's Bridgerton-Themed B'Day Dress

Pics: Manish Malhotra Designs Jennifer Lopez's Bridgerton-Themed B'Day Dress

Jennifer Lopez, the Hollywood pop star, celebrated her 55th birthday in regal style with a Bridgerton-themed party.

Quint Entertainment
Photos
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Jennifer Lopez, the Hollywood pop star, celebrated her 55th birthday in regal style with a Bridgerton-themed party.&nbsp;</p></div>
i

Jennifer Lopez, the Hollywood pop star, celebrated her 55th birthday in regal style with a Bridgerton-themed party. 

Photo Courtesy: Manish Malhotra 

advertisement

Jennifer Lopez, the Hollywood pop star, celebrated her 55th birthday in regal style with a Bridgerton-themed party. She wore a stunning custom gown by Manish Malhotra, showcasing her timeless beauty. The popular actor turns 55.

Jennifer Lopez, the Hollywood pop star, celebrated her 55th birthday in regal style with a Bridgerton-themed party. 

Her dress was designed by Manish Malhotra.

She looked regal in the dress. 

Also ReadPics: Radhika Merchant Stuns In Manish Malhotra For Pre-Wedding Festivities

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT