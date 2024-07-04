Pics: Radhika Merchant Stuns In Manish Malhotra For Pre-Wedding Festivities

advertisement
Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities have been a fashion highlight, with her mameru ceremony outfit standing out. At Antilia, she wore a custom Manish Malhotra creation adorned with 'Durga-shloka' embroidery. She paired it with heirloom jewelry from her mother, Shaila Merchant, who had worn the same pieces at her own mameru ceremony.
